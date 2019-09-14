Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $31,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $72.50 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $62.51. 1,167,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,155. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.