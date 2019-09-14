Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,573,000. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 393,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTEC shares. ValuEngine lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rudolph Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Rudolph Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 146,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rudolph Technologies Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

