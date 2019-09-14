Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.92 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and Binance. Ren has a total market cap of $31.77 million and $1.92 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.23 or 0.04484831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Tidex, DDEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.