Ren Hua Zheng Sells 2,000 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Director Ren Hua Zheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $36,340.00.

HFFG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 6,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $412.58 million, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 2.20. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter.

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.