Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Remme has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $203,925.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.04487171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX, Tidex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

