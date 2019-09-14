Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives GBX 1,897.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,897.30 ($24.79).

Several research firms have weighed in on REL. Barclays lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,160 ($28.22) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,123 ($27.74) to GBX 2,178 ($28.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of LON:REL traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,854 ($24.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,935.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.70. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,027 ($26.49). The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

