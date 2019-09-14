Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Up 20.1% in August

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,846,400 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 1,537,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE RS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. 280,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,521. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.