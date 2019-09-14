Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.80.

Raytheon stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average is $180.98. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

