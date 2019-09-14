Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Qumu stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qumu in the second quarter worth $55,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qumu in the second quarter worth $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

