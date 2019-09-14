Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 330,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel V. Malloy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.