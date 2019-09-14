Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Presidio by 185.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Presidio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Presidio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Presidio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ PSDO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 141,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Presidio Inc has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Presidio had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Presidio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

