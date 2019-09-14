Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,691,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,402,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 686,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hostess Brands by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 606,346 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,654,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 518,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,884,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWNK. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

