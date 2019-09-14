Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 953,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

LMNX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 176,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luminex’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.