Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 231.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 31.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 48,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter worth about $706,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $403,466.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $622,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,710.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

BABY remained flat at $$31.92 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 289,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,325. Natus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

