Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $46,000 in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CCXI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 497,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $440.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.19. ChemoCentryx Inc has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.98.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

