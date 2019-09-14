Quantamental Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 373.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EZCORP by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 564,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,385. The company has a market capitalization of $451.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. EZCORP Inc has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.07.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

