Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Vectrus by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of Vectrus stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 90,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,278. Vectrus Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $473.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

VEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.