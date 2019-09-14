Quantamental Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. 61,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $216,937.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $174,176.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

