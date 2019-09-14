Quanta Utility Token Market Cap Hits $2.70 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $4,301.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.64 or 0.04506221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (CRYPTO:QNTU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.