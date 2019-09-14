Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 943,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd comprises about 4.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the first quarter worth $333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter worth $27,000.

GER traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

