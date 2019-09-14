Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.4% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 185,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

