Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 774,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,433,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.