Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. 310,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

