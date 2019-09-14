Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. The company had a trading volume of 285,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.