Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $86.99. 2,347,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.