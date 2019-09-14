Qtron Investments LLC Takes $585,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.11. 909,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.