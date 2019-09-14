Qtron Investments LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,633 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 2,473,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.