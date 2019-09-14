Qtron Investments LLC Sells 259 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $303,860,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

BA traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $379.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,391. The company has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.