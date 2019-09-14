Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in HSBC by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 2,602,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,428. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $45.33.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

