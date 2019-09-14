Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 4,351 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ball by 56.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 663.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.69. 136,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,201. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.75. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,230,753.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,087,749.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

