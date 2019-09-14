Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $880,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $90.54. 403,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,960. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

