Qtron Investments LLC Invests $616,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,830 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.43. 1,068,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,499. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

