Qtron Investments LLC Increases Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after buying an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,527,000.

VOYA stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

