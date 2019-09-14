Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 124,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,355. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

