Qtron Investments LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 21.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 33.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 167,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 11.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

AUDC stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,995. The company has a market cap of $506.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.86%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

