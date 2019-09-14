Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 59.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,371,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chevron by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.58. 3,139,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

