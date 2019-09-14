Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,121 shares of company stock worth $14,572,063. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 5,394,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,609. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

