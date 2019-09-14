Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 785,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,762. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

