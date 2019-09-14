Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. DA Davidson upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

QRVO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $77.51. 895,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,029.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,990.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,438 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $2,553,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Qorvo by 111.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

