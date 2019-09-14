Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 156,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,484. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.