Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,680 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $795,343,000 after acquiring an additional 860,708 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,408,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,473,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,324,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Expedia Group by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 322,051 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,792 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson set a $162.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.41. 19,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

