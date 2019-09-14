Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 120.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Textron by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. 1,066,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

