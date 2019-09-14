Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 382,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,158. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

