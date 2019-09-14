Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 362,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500,298 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 536,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

