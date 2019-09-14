Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.15 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,062 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 446,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $853,150. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide.

