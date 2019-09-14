Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.91 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $210,313.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,691. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $146.26. 165,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.