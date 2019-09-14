Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dmc Global by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOOM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 297,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $693.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. Dmc Global Inc has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.84 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti raised Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

