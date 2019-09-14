Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 241,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 610.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

CCMP stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.22. 199,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.24 and a 52-week high of $140.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

