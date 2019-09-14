Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,810 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $322,520,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $319,050,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $134,538,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $80,411,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 156,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Macquarie set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

