Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,831 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.65% of Tenneco worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tenneco by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenneco by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,988. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $798.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.35.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,377.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

